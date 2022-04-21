Council fury over unofficial roadworks

UNAUTHORISED roadworks in Henley caused gridlock and frustration for rush-hour commuters on Wednesday morning.

After long delays crossing the bridge motorists were then confronted by diversions through town caused by the closure of Thames Side.

The roadworks were not carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, and were understood to be the work of private contractors.

And neither the county council nor Henley Town Council had been aware of them.

In a statement Oxfordshire County Council said: “The county council has not been asked for permissions for these roadworks and has been investigating the situation.”

Mayor of Henley Sarah Miller said she was “furious” with the unauthorised restrictions.

“I can’t believe they haven’t asked permission,” said councillor Miller. “It’s the last thing that businesses in Henley need right now. There’s been a huge amount of disruption coming in this morning, and I just hope it hasn’t affected our businesses too much.

“I’m really angry. None of us councillors were made aware of the delays at all. I’m furious.”

Temporary traffic lights were put up on the bridge, causing long tailbacks on Wargrave Road and Fair Mile.

Once over the bridge, the left turn onto Thames Side was closed, forcing drivers to follow a series of diversions to get on to Station Road.

Martin Trepte, who works in Henley, was an hour late for work because of the roadworks.

He said: “I come in on the Wargrave Road, and I got stuck more than a mile from the bridge. It took at least an hour to crawl through it.

“I made it over the bridge, thinking I’d got through it only to discover Thames Side was closed.

“I had to follow diversions which took me almost half way around the town. For someone who doesn’t know Henley that well I found it very confusing.

“It was excruciating. I can’t believe it was unauthorised. Why they chose to do it in the morning rush hour I just don’t know. It must have been really harmful to businesses.”

Town councillor Ken Arlett said: “I don’t know what it’s all about. If they haven’t got permission, they shouldn’t be here.

“We had a meeting with Oxfordshire County Council last week and this was one of the exact issues raised.

“Any roadworks should be warned about with signs at least two weeks prior, but there weren’t any here.”

The roadworks were cleared by Wednesday afternoon.