Monday, 25 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woman safe

Woman safe

A WOMAN from Henley who went missing was found safe and well two days later.

Sally Smithson, 58, was last seen in High Wycombe on Saturday but was discovered on Monday following an appeal by Thames Valley Police.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33