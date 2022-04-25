Boats set for film

TWENTY-TWO customers of Henley Sales and Charter offered their boats for inclusion in the filming of The Boys In The Boat.

Ten survived the casting couch and will feature in the final film, providing they survive the rigours of the editing suite.

Gillian Nahum, who runs the business, had been approached by the film company to see if she had any suitable period vessels.

The film, based on the book by Daniel James Brown, recounts Washington State University’s quest for gold at the 1936 Olympics but there’s a bit more to it than that.

Part of the reason Gillian was asked may be down to its director George Clooney, who lives in Sonning and has opted to film in this country rather than in America.