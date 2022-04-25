Good timing, Boris

WHEN Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month they briefly spoke about a Henley business.

A video released by the Ukrainian government showed the two men walking in the city of Kyiv during the Russian invasion when they took a moment to talk about watch manufacturer Bremont.

Mr Johnson could be heard mentioning that Bremont manufactured watches and Mr Zelensky replied saying that he knew of them. “Yes, it is a motor watch,” he said. The leaders, who were flanked by Ukrainian soldiers, went on to speak with Kyivans as part of the tour.

The Ukrainian ministry of defence, which posted the video online, said: “This is what democracy looks like. This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and between nations looks like.”