Tadpole alert

RESIDENTS were asked to grab a bucket and help save tadpoles from dying at Marsh Meadow ponds in Henley on Wednesday.

The town council’s parks services team were worried that the amphibians were drying out and so an appeal was put on social media.

Councillor Kellie Hinton (pictured) said the tadpoles would only need looking after until they lost their tails and could then be released.

