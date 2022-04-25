Ivy denied

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
A RUMOUR that The Ivy was to open in Henley has been denied by its parent company.
It was said that the restaurant chain was to take over the former Barclays bank premises in Hart Street, which became vacant last month.
A spokesman for the Ivy Collection confirmed there were no plans to move into Henley.
Marvellous village show springs back into bloom
THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society spring ... [more]
Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger
A GROUP of parishioners and friends of St ... [more]
