Ivy denied

A RUMOUR that The Ivy was to open in Henley has been denied by its parent company.

It was said that the restaurant chain was to take over the former Barclays bank premises in Hart Street, which became vacant last month.

A spokesman for the Ivy Collection confirmed there were no plans to move into Henley.

