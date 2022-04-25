Monday, 25 April 2022

Breakdown

A HORSE box broke down just before Henley Bridge causing long tailbacks on Monday.

It had been heading towards Henley from Remenham when the vehicle came to a halt as its brakes seized up.

There were queues of traffic on White Hill and Wargrave Road with reports of drivers taking 40 minutes to get from Wargrave to Henley.

