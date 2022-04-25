Family-run boutique celebrates fifth birthday

A BOUTIQUE in Henley has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Stocks in Bell Street opened in March 2017 and is owned by Lise Harrow, 48, and her mother-in-law Sandie Harrow, 74.

Sandie Harrow, who lives in Henley with her husband Christopher, said: “We are so very proud to have made it to five years. The business has just built and built.

“We see ourselves as a little treasure trove in the heart of Henley. We pride ourselves on selling beautiful ladies’ clothes, with a variety of tops and dresses made of cashmere and silk. We also sell giftware, like our scented candles and hand-painted mugs.” Mrs Harrow has worked in retail for most of her career and at one point ran six women’s clothes shops in Cambridge.

Lise Harrow, who is from Copenhagen, came to Henley when she married Sandie’s son Rupert.

Lise, who lives in Blewbury with her husband and three daughters, said: “I wanted to get my teeth into something new. Retail was completely new to me. I had worked as an entrepreneur before. This was a new challenge.

“I feel like Henley has changed over the last five years. It has definitely got a bit more popular; a lot of nice restaurants and shops have opened up. I feel very proud to be part of the high street.

“The covid pandemic was initially very tricky. We had to move a lot of our business online, with a lot of local deliveries and some click and collect.

“We just felt we had to survive the period and, luckily, we did. While we are still online, most of our business is in store. I feel it is very important to have a colourful and beautiful front to the business.

“My daughters, who are 16, 17, and 19, help out in the shop from time to time. It really is a family business.”