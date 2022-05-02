A MAN who waited weeks to get a Ukrainian family ... [more]
Henley Mayor Sarah Miller couldn’t resist the opportunity for a joke at a town council meeting. She was about to introduce an item to exclude the press and the public from the meeting for a confidential discussion about staffing.
Turning to Henley Standard reporter Jack Hudson, the Mayor said: “I’ve always wanted to sing Hit the Road, Jack…” At least she didn’t say: “And don’t you come back…”
