Gridlock culprit

THE company responsible for unauthorised roadworks in Henley has been named.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, investigated after the gridlock in Thames Side on Wednesday last week.
A council spokesman said: “A company called Clancy Traffic Management had installed the temporary traffic management but did not undertake any actual work.
“It removed the equipment very quickly after the issue was reported to us.”
