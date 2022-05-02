Monday, 02 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gridlock culprit

Gridlock culprit

THE company responsible for unauthorised roadworks in Henley has been named.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, investigated after the gridlock in Thames Side on Wednesday last week.

A council spokesman said: “A company called Clancy Traffic Management had installed the temporary traffic management but did not undertake any actual work.

“It removed the equipment very quickly after the issue was reported to us.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33