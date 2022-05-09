Monday, 09 May 2022

Lawyer in award bid

A HENLEY lawyer has been nominated for an award.

Tasha Bevan-Stewart, a partner in Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Thames Side, is a finalist in the Resolution Awards.

Resolution is a body of 6,500 family lawyers, mediators and other professionals committed to the constructive resolution of divorce, separation and family disputes.

Ms Bevan-Stewart joined the firm in 2020 and advises on family law. She is a Resolution-trained mediator and collaborative lawyer, who trains and speaks regularly on out-of-court dispute resolution.

She said: “It is always rewarding to advise clients on how to resolve their disputes constructively and they are usually relieved if they don’t need to spend any time in a courtroom.

“Negotiating family law cases in a civilised, grown-up way is definitely the way forward for family law clients and I’m honoured to be recognised for my part in that movement.”

The award winners will be announced at the gala dinner in Birmingham on May 20.

