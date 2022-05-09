Grey skies but spirits bright as May fayre returns

HENLEY May Fayre made a triumphant return on bank Monday after a two-year hiatus caused by the covid pandemic.

Skies were grey yet spirits were bright as thousands of people attended the event in Market Place, which this year had a jubilee theme to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Mayor Sarah Miller, who organised the fayre, hailed it as “cathartic” after the enforced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

As she officially opened the event, she told the crowd: “After a two-year break, it is so lovely to see you all here once more.

“Let’s hope we never have to cancel this wonderful event ever again.”

Attractions included fairground rides, food stalls, carnival games, live music and Maypole and Morris dancing.

In the fancy dress competition, the jubilee prize was awarded to a girl who once met the Queen.

Lottie Jamieson, seven, won the main prize for her horse-themed costume and plastic corgi handbag.

Lottie, who lives in Fair Mile with her parents, said: “I’m very happy to win. I think my friends will be really impressed.

“I love the Queen because she rides horses, which is why I am riding a horse today. One day I want a corgi just like she has.”

Lottie’s mother Harriet said: “We are very proud of her. She dresses up every day, so it’s nice to see her get a prize for it.

“I work in events and have helped organise a few garden parties at Buckingham Palace. I took Lottie to one when she was younger and she got to meet the Queen. She has been obsessed with her ever since.”

Oliver Champion, three, won best boy and his sister Jessica, five, was awarded best girl.

The crowds gathered outsidef the town hall for the Maypole dancing display, featuring children from Steph’s Dancing Divas and Dudes performing arts school.

Steph Maxwell, who runs the school, said: “The children are aged between seven and 12 years old and this is the first time they have performed in public since covid.

“They are all Henley locals and all go to local schools, which is good as it means we are representing the community.”

The children performed a dance known as the Chrysanthemum, named for the way the ribbons resemble the flower when they wrap around the pole, and a new routine called the “complicated dance” which they had only just learned.

Dancer Ferelle Fraifeld, eight, said: “We only had one rehearsal, so I was a little nervous but mostly excited.

“We learned all about the technique and how to hold the ribbon and twist it around.

“It first goes yellows, greens, reds and blues and then it reverses when it goes the other way round.”

The Laughing Ants jazz-fusion band performed throughout the day, with songs including Cold Heart by Elton John and Dua Lipa and Bad Guy by Billie Eilish.

A stilt walker and bubble-blowing fairy from the Enchanted Players Theatre Company entertained children in the town square. Large queues formed for the traditional German sausage stall, which town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak advertised over a microphone while eating one of the hot dogs.

A Ukrainian welcome hub stall was there to support refugees who have come to Henley after fleeing the war in their homeland.

Dr Krish Kandiah, who helped run the stall, said: “We’ve got lots of Ukrainian families that have already moved to Henley coming through.

“We’re encouraging members of the public to write a welcome message or make a wristband to give Ukrainians a warm welcome here in Henley.

“The wristbands are made from wool and are just a little symbol that you are someone who wants to welcome Ukrainians.”

John Green ran a stall for the Royal British Legion dressed in a replica costume of the sergeant’s uniform worn by his father during the First World War.

Mr Green said: “I’ve been coming to fayre for as long as I can remember and I can’t remember seeing as many people as there are here today.

“Henley’s quite a large town but on days like this it has the spirit of a close-knit village community.” Pupils from Valley Road Primary School cried “Roll up, roll up” as they ran games including tin can alley and hook-a-duck to raise funds for their new playground.

Hannah Crispin, a member of the school’s parent-teacher association, said: “This is just one of many things to help raise money for the new all-weather surface.

“We are desperately trying to raise £12,000, so we are really grateful to have a stall here.”

Firefighters from Henley fire station in West Street showed off their equipment to the public and allowed children into their fire engine.

Cook ready meals had a stall selling Prosecco and fudge.

The biggest crowd of the day was reserved for the Ellington Morris group, who performed traditional dances like The Vicar of Bray and a special jubilee dance in the town square.

Morris dancer Chris Bell said: “We’re incredibly happy to return after the hiatus. It’s a great location and there’s a brilliant atmosphere.

“When you’re dancing it really helps to have a good crowd and today’s was definitely that. We have been practising since October and learning new dances to keep the routine fresh. If you do the same dance each year it gets a little boring.”

To finish, the group performed a celebratory dance around Councillor Miller known as The Maid of the Mill to thank her for organising the fayre.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “What a fabulous event this is, and all the credit must go Sarah Miller.

“As well as doing her mayoral duties, she has somehow found the time to put this together.

“This is all post-covid and we haven’t had the fayre for the last couple of years. It’s been a tough one to organise but Sarah has been the driving force.”

Cllr Miller said: “My mayoral term is up soon and it was great to go out with a bang.

“I had a grin on my face for most of the day and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish my term as Mayor.

“I’d like to also thank the town council, especially Councillor David Eggleton, the parks service team and our sponsors, who all worked so hard to get the event up and running.

“The last two years have been god-awful for everyone, so to see so many people having a great time today is lovely. It’s exactly what businesses in Henley needed after such a tough couple of years.

“I spent most of the day walking around talking to different shop owners and they were all buzzing with the amount of people.”

Cllr Eggleton said: “It all went very smoothly. We had a few things to juggle around this morning, and there was a little bit of drama, but we had a good team working together and were able to iron out all the kinks.

“We’ve been organising the festival for many years now, so we know what’s what.

“It’s such a relief to return after two years and seeing all the people walking around with prizes and gifts is

amazing.

“We needed this — it has been a long time coming. Hopefully, we are back to normal now.”

The traditional tug of war to end the fayre was cancelled due to a lack of participants but any disappointment was averted when the Mayor performing a Henley-themed sea shanty instead.

The self-written song included lyrics such as, “Soon may the regatta come, to bring us Pimm’s in the midday sun.”