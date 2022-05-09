Campaigner who joined council to be Mayor

A WOMAN known for her campaigning in Henley is the town’s new Mayor.

Michelle Thomas, who has been a town councillor since 2019, was selected by her colleagues at a meeting on Tuesday last week.

Her deputy will be Donna Crook, a fellow member of the ruling Henley Residents’ Group.

They will be sworn in at the mayor-making ceremony at the town hall on Monday.

Councillor Thomas, lives in Belle Vue Road, Henley, with her husband David Horsley and children Eleanor and Tom, and is office manager at Leander Club.

She is known for organising a march through Henley in 2019 in protest at a lack of funding for schools.

In 2015, she co-founded the Keep Henley Active campaign in an unsuccessful bid to save the swimming pool at the former LA Fitness gym, now the site of the Manor care home.

Councillor Thomas, who will succeed Councillor Sarah Miller, chairs the council’s planning committee.

She is a trustee of the Henley Educational Trust and associate governor of Badgemore Primary School.

She said: “Having served as Deputy Mayor for the last 12 months, I am excited to take the mantel of the Mayorship from Cllr Miller.

“I would like to congratulate her on everything she achieved as well as her innovative and inspiring leadership.

“I look forward to working with Cllr Crook to continue to ensure that Henley goes from strength to strength.”

She was nominated by Councillor Ken Arlett who said: “Councillor Thomas was elected to this council three years ago and has been involved in numerous committees and working groups, especially the neighbourhood plan where her support has been very valuable.

“She took over the chairmanship of the planning committee two years ago and I should say that she took to that like a duck to water.”

Cllr Miller seconded the nomination, saying: “I think Cllr Thomas is absolutely up to the job. She has been a great Deputy Mayor, someone I can trust and rely on.

“She is a good councillor and I’ve seen her grow into this over the last few years.

“What you see is what you get with Cllr Thomas and for all these reasons I would like to see her become Mayor.”

Cllr Miller added: “Being Mayor of Henley has been an absolutely incredible experience. I am so proud of what we have achieved together.

“Taking the helm during covid felt nerve-racking but the town is going from strength to strength and we have so much to celebrate.

“Henley is a creative, entrepreneurial place and I am proud to call it my home and to have been a small part of our history.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton nominated Cllr Crook as Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Crook, 47, who has three grown-up children, has lived in Henley for more than 28 years and runs a crafts business and is also a self-employed cleaner.

She became a councillor in 2017 and chairs the recreation and amenities committee. She was nominated by Councillor Hinton who said: “Together with Cllr Thomas, they would make a great team to lead the council.

“I’ve seen first-hand on the recreation and amenities committee how hard Donna has worked as a councillor.

“I think she would make a fantastic Deputy Mayor.”

Cllr Gawrysiak seconded the nomination, saying: “I think Donna is the epitome of a great councillor. She has been fantastic so far and she is extremely hard-working.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “We have not had a full mayor-making ceremony without social distancing and livestreaming since 2019.

“It is wonderful to come together again as a town to celebrate the achievements of the last 12 months and look to the future.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Mayor, Councillor Sarah Miller and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Michelle Thomas for their dedication and public service.

“They have provided exceptional leadership during this time — we salute them.”