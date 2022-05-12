Bakery boss shuts ‘summer’ cafe

A CAFÉ in Henley has closed.

Lawlor’s in Duke Street had been shut since November and now owner David Rodger-Sharp has decided to close it permanently.

The café was on offshoot of the Lawlor’s bakery at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, which was due to close before being rescued by Mr Rodger-Sharp.

It opened at the former Sole Man cobbler’s unit in March last year.

Mr Rodger-Sharp, who owns the jewellery shops of the same name in Duke Street and Bell Street, decided to pull the plug after two bakeries announced they were to open in Market Place.

He said: “When we closed in November we had planned to re-open in April because the shop lent itself to being more of a summer café with the doors opening the way they did. But since we closed, we learnt that Gail’s and Ole & Steen were coming so we decided to focus on our wholesale business, where we have about 80 clients.

“Our niche is supplying a lot of cafés, restaurants, hotels and private members’ clubs in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.”

Mr Rodger-Sharp said he was in the process of transferring the lease on the unit to Henley Gelato, adding: “It would make a great ice cream parlour.”

He has also opened two more jewellery shops in Oxford and Guildford.

Mr Rodger-Sharp said: “We still have a workshop of 3,000 sq ft behind Greys Road car park where we do our apprenticeships.

“Opening the new shops has been challenging but we are excited and we are now employing nearly 20 people.”