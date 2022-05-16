Monday, 16 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Historic hall is under-used

Historic hall is under-used

TRINITY Hall was built by John Hodges and put into trust for use by the community. 

It will remain like this but with Henley Music School as the main user and manager of the building. 

In the past the hall has been used as a polling station, for badminton and the Boys’ Brigade. It is still used by snooker players, who use a separate building at the back, and Henley Rowing Club in winter.  A rifle club uses the right-hand side, which is separate to the main building.

Ms Reineke (pictured) said: “The hall has been under-used for a number of years and is in need of upkeep.

“We would like it to be a thriving building for use by the community with music at its heart. 

“So far we have completed all the surveys and are just finalising the legal documents which will enable us to go ahead with renovations, having received quotes for the building works which we predict being around £500,000. 

“The hall is structurally sound but needs insulating, a new roof, heating in the form of a ground source heat pump, solar panels, proper toilet facilities and refurbishment of all the rooms.

“It is a very big job but our aim is to keep the hall’s integrity, not change the look of it, but to make it warm and fit for use while ensuring we do not have bills to pay.

“We are really excited by this as we have been trying to find a building like this for years.

“Henley needs a centre where young people can meet, do homework, talk to others and play music.”

If you can help with any of the works or would like to make a donation, email Ms Reineke at henleymusicschool@gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33