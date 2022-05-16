Monday, 16 May 2022

New cash machine

New cash machine

A CASH machine in Henley is set to be upgraded.

HSBC in Market Place wants to replace the existing machine with a more advanced model, which would remain at a suitable height for wheelchair users, and install a new CCTV camera.

The bank has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission.

A design and access statement says: “The exterior of the bank where the ATM passes through it is cut stone surrounded by bricks and the opening will be repaired in a sympathetic manner should the installation require any alterations.

“All external HSBC signage will be replaced with new simplified versions, resulting in a de-cluttered appearance.

“Where possible, sustainable methods will be used during the works, including the recycling of removed material and furniture from the site.”

The council will make a decision by June 16.

