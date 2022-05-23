Landowner provides safe diversion after closure of footbridge

SWISS financier Urs Schwarzenback has stepped in to help walkers get around the closure of a pedestrian bridge in Henley.

The Environment Agency shut Marsh Head Horsebridge at Marsh Lock two weeks ago following complaints about its condition, as the Henley Standard reported last week.

Part of one of the handrails had fallen off and many of the wooden planks that people walk on had become loose with gaps forming between them.

Metal barriers have been installed at either end of the bridge with “No Entry” signs and notices warning that the structure is “unsafe”.

The bridge, which forms part of the Thames Path and is used by thousands of people each year, could remain shut for two months.

This meant that walkers were faced with a long diversion, which included crossing the busy A4155 and diverting through Harpsden and Shiplake before rejoining the Thames Path.

However, Mr Schwarzenbach has offered temporary access to his land, which runs adjacent to the footpath, to provide a short, safe route around the closed area.

Alex Dick, manager of the multi-millionaire’s Culden Faw estate, said: “The owners of the land in question, the Schwarzenbach family, are happy to solve the problem created by the Environment Agency’s sudden unannounced closure of the footbridge.

“They would like to help the community and users of the footpath and have therefore agreed for temporary access to be allowed.”

Mr Dick said that walkers should avoid “wandering off” the route as there was danger of them getting injured by livestock and horse-related activities in the area. He added: “Our staff will open the gates necessary to facilitate this as well as erecting some temporary signage until Oxfordshire County Council can get something more official in place.”

The decision was applauded by community groups, including the Remenham Angling Society Henley Waters and the Henley and Goring Ramblers, which had events that would have been impacted by the closure.

Members of the society fish at Cottage Reach, above Marsh Lock, and their season is set to start next month.

Club captain Andrew Crook said: “I am absolutely knocked out by the move. I had spoken to the estate manager last week and they had not heard anything from the Environment Agency and then it came up on Facebook that a new diversion had been agreed. That’s the power of the press.

“It means that our season is now back on track and can start as planned on June 18. Some of our members are pensioners and registered disabled and it would have been difficult for them to get access.”

The Henley and Goring Ramblers have an event on June 26 with walks that were due to use the bridge.

Alie Hagedoorn, who chairs the group, said: “We are overjoyed with the news. We have had a look at the diversion and it is approximately equal distance as if we were going via the lock, maybe a tiny bit more, so it is a really excellent solution.

“Now we can go ahead as planned this summer when we will have eight to 10 walk leaders operating. We are informing them of this small diversion that won’t affect the length of any of their walks.”

Kate Ashbrook, secretary of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society, said: “It is kind of Mr Schwarzenbach to provide this alternative route and will mean people can continue to enjoy the route at a particularly busy and popular time for walking.”