Hidden Henley

Monday, 23 May 2022

THIS memorial is to a very popular farmer and larger-than-life local character, Oliver Bowden, pictured right.

It can be seen close to a public footpath on the edge of the village of Hambleden.

A Lebanese cedar tree was planted to mark the passing of Mr Bowden, who was trampled to death by a herd of young bulls as he was feeding them.

The inscription on the stone reads: “Oliver Bowden. Much-loved farmer and friend of this valley 1963-2020”.

It is a sobering sight as you are walking this beautiful Chilterns countryside.

