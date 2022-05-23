Hidden Henley

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
Monday, 23 May 2022
THIS memorial is to a very popular farmer and larger-than-life local character, Oliver Bowden, pictured right.
It can be seen close to a public footpath on the edge of the village of Hambleden.
A Lebanese cedar tree was planted to mark the passing of Mr Bowden, who was trampled to death by a herd of young bulls as he was feeding them.
The inscription on the stone reads: “Oliver Bowden. Much-loved farmer and friend of this valley 1963-2020”.
It is a sobering sight as you are walking this beautiful Chilterns countryside.
23 May 2022
