Crash chaos

Monday, 23 May 2022
QUEUES of traffic built up after an collision in Remenham on Saturday.
A cyclist and a car were involved in the incident, which happened on White Hill at the junction with Wargrave Road by the Little Angel.
The incident meant long queues to and from Henley Bridge and Bell Street from about 4.10pm to 6.30pm.
23 May 2022
