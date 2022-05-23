Opticians to walk for Ukraine

AN opticians in Henley has organised an 11km walk for Ukraine.

Staff at Bunker in Duke Street hope to raise at least £1,000 for the Red Cross and the Disasters Emergency Committee appeals.

On Sunday, June 26 six employees will walk from Market Place to Aston and back, starting at 11am.

They are inviting people to join them and to donate £5.

Store manager Clare Stacey said: “We have done charity walks as a team before and raised money for breast cancer research so we wanted to do it again and we thought we should raise money for Ukraine this time.

“We would like to encourage as many people to join us on the day, whether they are Bunker patients or not.

“Children and dogs are welcome. The route is quite level so it will be easy for most people to get around.

“People can bring a picnic with them and we can sit somewhere pretty by the river.”