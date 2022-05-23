Monday, 23 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bread gift for refugees

File picture of bread

A BAKERY in Henley has given bread and cakes to refugees.

Gail’s Bakery, which opened at the former H Café in Market Place earlier this month, made the donation to 50 refugees supported by the Henley branch of the charity Care4Calais.

If you want to help, email sam.jonkers@care4calais.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33