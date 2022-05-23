Councils combine on new local plan

RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on the climate emergency, sustainable transport, affordable housing and the future of town centres.

This is part of a public consultation launched by South Oxfordshire District Council to help it create a new local plan jointly with neighbouring Vale of White Horse.

The plan will cover what kinds of new housing, infrastructure, jobs, green spaces and transport are needed up until the year 2041.

Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, said: “Challenges such as climate change, traffic congestion and a shortage of affordable housing don’t stop at district boundaries.

“Both councils are committed to tackling the climate emergency and creating a better future for all.

“By creating a local plan together we can ensure we achieve more while working more efficiently.”

Local plans must cover a 15-year period and South Oxfordshire’s existing document applies until 2035.

The council says it makes enough provision for development and some larger developments will deliver homes beyond this.

Councillor Simpson said: “We’re not proposing any new locations for development or asking people how much development the districts should take — that will come later.

“To begin with, we’re working out what are the issues the joint local plan should tackle and we want to hear your views.”

South Oxfordshire’s existing plan, which provides for 23,550 new homes to be built by the year 2035, was voted through after members said they were being forced to do so by the Government.

The Liberal Democrat and Green coalition which runs the council wanted to scrap the document, which was drawn up by the previous Conservative administration in 2019.

They felt it provided for too many homes, many on green belt land, and failed to focus on environmental and sustainability issues.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick intervened and ordered the council to approve the plan by the end of last year or it could put at risk £218million of government funding for infrastructure improvements across Oxfordshire.

The plan was approved in December by 17 votes to seven, with nine abstentions.

The consultation runs until June 23. To take part, visit https://t.co/yHfCPhVIyT