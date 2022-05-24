New town centre manager appointed

A NEW town centre manager for Henley has been appointed.

Laurie-Jane Cann started work on Monday last week and will be responsible for supporting and enhancing the town centre and economy by ensuring it is a vibrant place for businesses, residents and visitors.

Ms Cann, 47, worked as Oxford city centre manager and chief executive at Newbury Business Improvement District and she owns Pink Tiger Beauty, a beauty and indoor tanning salon in Abingdon.

She said: “It is such a privilege to work in such a beautiful, unique and established town centre. Henley is already significantly on the map, but I would love to ensure that all visitors that frequent the town throughout the year, make the most of what the town centre has to offer.

“Henley’s town centre already bucks the trend when it comes to vacancy rates and its thriving chartered market, which is such a fantastic achievement, but it is so important that we continue to keep in brimming with viability and vitality.

“High streets have been evolving for many years and are now much more experiential than transactional and it is important that the local leaders and the community invest into that narrative.”

She lives in Steventon, near Abigdon, with her husband and two dogs.

