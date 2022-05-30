Stroke of luck for rowers

TWENTY-SIX rowers from Upper Thames Rowing club took part in a side-by-side regatta for charity.

The fundraiser was organised by Right To Play and raised more than £2,000 towards helping girls in marginalised countries such as Tanzania stay in school and improve their learning, working towards a brighter future.

Operations manager Meghann Jackson, who lives in Henley, said: “All donations will be matched by the Government and provide the opportunities that girls need to enable them to stay in school and complete their education.

“Upper Thames RC gave us the opportunity to use the club and we organised the regatta with many boats taking part in the racing, in particular a quad scull with only three seats filled. This boat highlighted how the money raised by the crew saved a girls seat at school

“We also had yoga classes to get the people who are not rowing involved too.

“We wanted to emphasise the power of sports to give young people more opportunities.”

We are a global charity but we are trying to raise more awareness in Henley and to get more rowers involved.

Upper Thames member Sarah Simmons, who rowed in the quad, said: “It was a really good opportunity to get people out on the river and have fun and was for a great cause.”

She pictured (centre, right) with Daisy Hampton and Matt Swiss.