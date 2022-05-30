New fun run for families

CHILDREN and their parents are being invited to take part in the Great School Run, a new cross-country event on Saturday, June 18.

Organised by Rupert House School in Henley and hosted by Stonor Park, it will feature races for children aged three to 16.

Each year group will run an appropriate distance for their age and there will be certificates for all finishers. There will also be a course for parents.

The school said: “This promises to be a fun, family event for all ages that we put together with the vision of inspiring our children to be active and come together as a community.”

Entry and registration is free but a collection will be held on the day for Ukraine, with a suggested donation of £2 per race.

Free parking, toilet facilities and refreshments will be available. All participants will be eligible to book discounted entry to the Tumblestone Hollow adventure playground for after the event.

An online booking page closes next Saturday, June 4. Places are limited and more than 100 participants have already signed up. To take part, visit https://stonor.

digitickets.co.uk/category/

41055