Events expert mums move into children’s party tents

TWO mothers have launched a new business to put a smile on children’s faces.

Fiona Price and Charlotte Pudney set up Little Bells of Henley, which provides bell tents for occasions such as children’s parties and garden sleepovers as well as entertainment spaces at weddings.

The women, who both run their own events businesses, met when their children attended St Mary’s School in Henley and decided to start working together.

Ms Pudney, 50, from Peppard Common, said: “All my experience in events was from working with corporate clients so it is great to do something different with Fiona.

“We started things off with a safari sleepover, which was tested out by our children and they were absolutely blown away by it. It was so satisfying to do that.”

Ms Pudney has a five-year-old daughter and Ms Price has an eight-year-old daughter and a son who is five.

Ms Pudney said: “They are so excited by what we are doing and the fact that they get to test it. Seeing the smiles on their faces as they enter the tents is really why we do it.”

Ms Price, 42, who grew up in Henley and used to be an events manager at the River & Rowing Museum, said: “Having children introduced us to a new world of joyful events.

“The creativity and inventiveness you can bring to these kind of events is really why we do it — we know they will be remembered.

“We both come from an events background but wanted to do something a bit different.

“We think about all the details for a special day and take the stress out of it. It’s the personal touch that makes it really different and that comes from getting to know the client and creating something that fits their vision. We love playing a part in making important memories with family and friends.”

Ms Pudney said: “Children’s events can have a theme and are such a great thing to put together. It’s lovely to be able to do something for them and that really amazes them when they see it.

“Our kids help out with ideas and that means we really understand what children want.”

Ms Pudney set up Papillon Events 15 years ago, working on corporate events, private parties and weddings.

Ms Price worked for different art and music venues in London before moving back to Henley last year. She runs FP Events, specialising in event production and venue managing.

She said: “My sister ran a music agency so I grew up around music events and I was helping out from a very young age. Later I was able to combine my love for the arts and events industry in London and I really enjoyed it.”

Ms Pudney said: “I grew up in Buckinghamshire and as a family we were always attending parties and I remember thinking. ‘This is what I want to do’.

“When you plan an event, you start from a small detail which grows and flourishes into something beautiful and you get the chance to bring people’s imagination and ideas to life.”

Ms Price said the events industry had changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and many people now opted for smaller, intimate gatherings at their homes rather than hiring venues.

She said: “Smaller parties are definitely more popular now — people want to enjoy their gardens and homes and in this area many have the space to do so.”