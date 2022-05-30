Returning wildflowers

MORE wildflowers could be introduced along Fair Mile in Henley.

Lex Volkes, the town council’s conservation warden, says these would help reduce air pollution.

“It would act as a bee highway,” he said. “It could still be maintained to have a neat appearance at the same time. It has plenty of potential and I will be looking into ways to achieve this.”

Meanwhile, a mixture of meadow flower seeds has been introduced to the council’s existing wildflower banks to increase biodiversity.

Mr Volkes said: “Yellow rattle is beginning to take hold in a few of these places which should weaken the grass and allow for more attractive wildflower banks.”

In Marsh Meadows, the first marsh orchid has made an appearance for the first time in more than 25 years and a rare plant, creeping marsh, has been introduced to help with the conservation of the area.