Monday, 30 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Returning wildflowers

MORE wildflowers could be introduced along Fair Mile in Henley.

Lex Volkes, the town council’s conservation warden, says these would help reduce air pollution.

“It would act as a bee highway,” he said. “It could still be maintained to have a neat appearance at the same time. It has plenty of potential and I will be looking into ways to achieve this.”

Meanwhile, a mixture of meadow flower seeds has been introduced to the council’s existing wildflower banks to increase biodiversity.

Mr Volkes said: “Yellow rattle is beginning to take hold in a few of these places which should weaken the grass and allow for more attractive wildflower banks.”

In Marsh Meadows, the first marsh orchid has made an appearance for the first time in more than 25 years and a rare plant, creeping marsh, has been introduced to help with the conservation of the area.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33