Monday, 30 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wildflower windfall

HENLEY Town Council’s participation in No Mow May could have some unexpected benefits, according to a councillor.

The annual initiative is designed to persuade councils and others not to cut their grass during this month in order to help insect pollinators and invertebrates.

Councillor Ken Arlett told a committee meeting that there was a large number of dandelions on Fair Mile.

He added: “I read somewhere you can make something with dandelions so can we cultivate them and try to make some money out of them?”

A colleague suggested making dandelion wine...

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33