Wildflower windfall

HENLEY Town Council’s participation in No Mow May could have some unexpected benefits, according to a councillor.

The annual initiative is designed to persuade councils and others not to cut their grass during this month in order to help insect pollinators and invertebrates.

Councillor Ken Arlett told a committee meeting that there was a large number of dandelions on Fair Mile.

He added: “I read somewhere you can make something with dandelions so can we cultivate them and try to make some money out of them?”

A colleague suggested making dandelion wine...