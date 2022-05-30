Monday, 30 May 2022

Maguire and Jeans

HENLEY’S no-waste café owners were married at Bracknell Registry Office on May 18.

Talia Maguire and Millie Jeans run Drifters coffee shop in Duke Street.

Talia is the daughter of Clare and Des Maguire and Millie is the daughter of Angela and Ray Jeans and stepmother Kerry Jeans.

The brides had their make-up and hair done in the same room but separated to put their dresses on.

They met up again before the ceremony and made their way down the aisle at the same time on the arms of their fathers. Talia’s “tribesmaids” were Hannah Prude, Connie O’Neill and Paige Fergusson and her best woman was Hannah Rees.

Millie’s tribesmaids were Jess Palfrey and Liv Plummer and her best woman was her sister C C Maguire.

Millie’s wedding dress was bought from Madi Lane and Talia’s was a boho dress from Asos. The bouquets were from Velvet and Blooms in Henley.

Millie’s brother, Elliott Liv Lovelock, conducted the ceremony and Mary and Sharron married them.

The reception was held at Hadsham Farm in Banbury.

The couple did not have a honeymoon.

