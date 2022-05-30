Warm tributes to businesswoman and charity supporter

TRIBUTES have been paid to a businesswoman described as “the best of Henley”.

Carolyn Molyneux, who ran Delegate Office and Conference Services in Hart Street, passed away on Sunday.

Despite suffering from ill health for a number of years and beating cancer several times, she continued to be actively involved in her company and the wider community.

Ms Molyneux, who lived in River Terrace, supported the Henley Living Advent Calendar and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled and was a familiar face at both events.

She also organised Henley’s annual window display competitions during the royal regatta and at Christmas.

Ms Molyneux won a Henley Heroes award in 2019 for her long-standing commitment to charities.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the living advent calendar, said: “Carolyn has had a bad run of luck with her health and I think only the people who were closest to her knew the extent of it because she always put on such a brave face and didn’t let her health get her down.

“Her way of dealing with things was always to be positive and to help others, to her great credit. Her death is very, very sad and kind of came out of the blue. I was only speaking to her a couple of weeks ago about Christmas and she was so positive and looking forward to having the living advent back again.

“The messages that have been put online show just how much she did, which I think a lot of people were not aware of. That speaks volumes about what people thought of her.”

Eva Rickett, of Henley Scan in Reading Road, said: “I first got to know her about four years ago as we were both on the living advent calendar committee together and I considered her a friend.

“At Mayor making I sat down with her and we had a long chat about how she was and her business. She had been making plans.

“Having sold her flat in River Terrace, she was going to be moving into Victoria Court so I was saying how she could pop into my shop for a cup of tea as we are just over the road.

“When I think of her I just think of kindness. She was the best of Henley.”

Lucy Bowley, who chairs the Regatta for the Disabled, said Ms Molyneux had joined the organising committee when the event was launched in 2010.

She said: “Carolyn was part of the committee from the word go. We asked her to join us for some administrative help and she got us really well organised. She promoted the event everywhere she went — she was like our ambassador.

“Carolyn had a great sense of humour and was hard-working.

“She was always more interested in other people than herself. She had health issues but she would never put them ahead of checking up on someone else.

“I have disabled children and she would always ask after them and when she came to my wedding she had brought with her a frame and asked everyone to sign. She would always make a fuss if there was something to celebrate.

“Carolyn’s passing is a huge loss to the regatta but also to the wider community in Henley.”

Niki Schäfer, who chairs the Henley Business Partnership, said: “Carolyn always used to organise the partnership as our administrator.

“She did lots for businesses and brought the community together in such a loving way — it wasn’t hardcore commerciality. She went to all the events and her presence was always felt so she will be sorely missed.”

Ms Molyneux was born in Farnham, Surrey, and moved to a farm in Bray when she was eight. She went to school in Maidenhead and then completed a course in secretarial services at East Berkshire College. She then worked as a junior secretary. One of her first jobs was at Aspro Nicholas in Slough, where she was given the title “Nurse Grange” as one of her duties was to reply on behalf of a resident doctor to questions sent in by users of Rennie, one of the company’s products.

She spent seven years at Good Optical doing the administration and selling spectacles to opticians.

Ms Molyneux moved to Henley to work for Alan Bradley, who ran a software company with a lot of overseas clients so she had to deal with 13 currencies. This was where she learnt double entry book-keeping.

She then saw an advert in the Henley Standard offering an office services company for sale for £200 and bought it. It had been owned by Sally Rowlands and her main client was the Henley Show, now the Henley Farm & Country Show, whose account she took over.

Ms Molyneux managed to persuade most of the other clients to continue working with her, too. On the events side, she organised a conference and exhibition for the Association of British Dispensing Opticians for 25 years.

She became the proprietor of Delegate on August 14, 1985.

She put her success down to “Level-headedness, enjoying what you do and embracing the challenge of each client’s individual needs”.

Ms Molyneux was a trustee of the Braywick Charitable Trust, which helps young people who are disabled or autistic to build their skills and self-confidence, enabling them to find work, and a long-term supporter of the Reverse Rett Syndrome and Sue Ryder charities.