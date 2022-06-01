Man convicted of illegal gold-panning in Welsh river

A MAN from Henley has been convicted of illegal gold-panning in the first case of its kind.

Brian Wright, 65, of Mount View, was ordered to pay £3,000 for using the ancient technique in Afon Wen, near Dolgellau Snowdonia, last August.

Two officials from Natural Resources Wales filmed him in the river on August 18 and 19.

He was found guilty of three offences of digging up or removing any gravel, sands or minerals and operating a metal detector on the land of the forestry authority.

Wright, a former council rights of way officer, claimed he had been giving a “demonstration” to an enforcement officer.

The court at Llandudno in North Wales heard he had a jar with gold dust which he said he had collected.

Dafydd Roberts, prosecuting, said Wright’s attitude had been “I will do what I like…they can’t touch me.” He said a sign at the river indicated gold-panning was prohibited.

Wright replied: “It’s my belief that sign is incorrect. I believe I know how the regulations should be interpreted.”

Mr Roberts said Wright claimed he had been “set up” when he was filmed by the officers.

The defendant responded: “On these two days I wasn’t gold-panning.”

His barrister Patrick Gartland said the court had to be satisfied that he had been gold-panning on those two days.

Wright argued that he wanted to promote the cultural element of gold-panning, saying it was “part of the cultural heritage” of Wales.

He warned that the practice could be driven “underground” by prosecutions, leading panners to go to more secluded spots that might be more harmful to wildlife.

District Judge Gwyn Jones found Wright guilty and fined him £600 and ordered him to pay £2,400 costs.

Wright is a trustee of a charity called the Gold Rivers Trust, which was set up to promote ecologically sustainable, responsible and lawful gold-panning activities in England and Wales. This includes not interfering with the spawning areas of salmon or trout.

Speaking after the case, he said: “The freedoms of the forests are being removed. People collect firewood or mushrooms. Lots of people are breaking the byelaws and they don’t go after them.”

He called for a visitor centre to be set up in North Wales where people could learn how to pan for gold responsibly and safely in and around rivers. “It’s about the freedom to pan for gold, it’s not about self-enrichment,” he said.

Welsh gold is highly prized and has been used widely, including by the royal family in wedding rings and coronets.

Wright said the biggest piece of gold he had found was a nugget about the size of a pea, which he said he was prepared to donate to the royal family.

Natural Resources Wales says gold-panning is not permitted on its land due to the potential damage to the river ecosystem by digging up gravel and the removal of minerals.

Operations manager Dylan Williams said: “The location where Mr Wright was caught gold panning is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation, indicating its high conservation value and susceptibility to any damaging activities.

“Illegal gold panning has the potential to adversely impact the river ecosystem. The process of digging up of the riverbed and bank can result in direct damage to plants or invertebrates and fish spawning grounds can be damaged. The flow of the river can also be altered.”