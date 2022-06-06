Care home marks anniversary

A CARE home in Henley-on-Thames has buried a time capsule to mark its parent company’s 25th anniversary, writes Izzy Everett.

Henley Manor in Mill Lane, which was built in 2020, is owned by Hallmark Care Homes, which was established in 1997 and now has 22 homes nationwide.

Residents and staff attended the burial of the time capsule, which holds pictures of them, newspaper clippings and photographs of recent events.

To celebrate, residents were served a special breakfast and treated to a 10-minute meditation session in the home’s cinema.

They were joined by Hallmark Care Homes’ chairman Avnish Goyal and managing director Aneurin Brown who thanked the team.

Ellie Faramarzian, manager of Henley Manor, said: “It was lovely to mark our 25th anniversary as a business and see everyone joining in with something that explains the world as we see it right now.

“A special plaque was installed to mark the point where the time capsule is buried and we hope in 25 years when it is dug up future generations can learn from it.”

Mr Goyal said: “I am so proud of the teams for everything they have achieved. The visit was a great opportunity to acknowledge our caring and committed team who go above and beyond daily to ensure that residents have an amazing quality of life.”