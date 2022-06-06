Day centre clients reminisce about coronation

A CELEBRATION of the Queen’s platinum jubilee was held at a day care centre in Henley for people with dementia.

Bluebells, which meets at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, held an afternoon tea on Monday featuring musical entertainment and a special cake.

Sitting on a large table surrounded by red, white and blue bunting and balloons, the guests enjoyed tea, sandwiches and scones served with jam and cream.

The cake was decorated with icing that read “70 glorious years” and was served on Union flag plates.

The guests, some wearing jubilee hats, were joined by their carers. They had been taking part in jubilee activities, making Union flag bunting and colouring in pictures of the Queen and her corgis.

Suri Poulos, co-ordinator of Bluebells, said: “Some of them remember the Queen’s coronation in 1953 as people with dementia can often remember things from their childhood. They remember watching the ceremony on little black and white televisions.

“It’s lovely to have their carers here as well. The beauty of Bluebells is that we give them a break. They don’t often come to events, so it’s lovely for them to see the work we do with the people they care for.”

Entertainment was provided by Lynne Nash, who played country music and old classics on her ukulele. She even got some of the guests yodelling.

Ms Nash said: “I often play for dementia patients and it’s wonderful to see their reaction to music. A lot of them won’t remember the songs afterwards but will be able to sing along as I play. It taps into a certain part of their brain.”

Pictured, from left, June Mackrory and Jean Brine, whose husbands attend the centre, some of the home-made bunting and Lynne Nash performing.