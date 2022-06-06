Finance firm invests in bees to boost biodiversity at HQ

THERE is a buzz at investment management firm Invesco in Henley.

It has nothing to do with money but instead it’s being caused by the four beehives that have been installed in the grounds of the offices off Reading Road to improve biodiversity.

The firm celebrated World Bee Day last month by installing the hives, which it is hoped will produce around 20lb of honey, enough to fill about 65 5oz jars, this year.

Louise Gow, Invesco’s global environmental manager, said: “Bees are one of the world’s most important agricultural populations, which are under continuous threat from humans.

“We were keen to utilise the space we have and embrace biodiverse initiatives to make a difference in our local community and to do our part in demonstrating the firm’s global commitment to environmental social governance.

“The beehives were placed in a green space between two buildings on our campus and we made sure it was welcoming for the bees with the right plants and wild flowers. I love bees myself — they are massively important.”

The bees will be cared for by André Cardona, from London, who runs The Honeybee Man and looks after hives all over the South. The honey will be sold to raise money for Dementia UK. Mr Cardona, who has been working with bees since 2005, said: “It’s nice to be able to work with businesses on these projects and the bees at Invesco are doing really well.

“It’s a great way to give back to the environment and to improve the wellbeing of staff too.

“I definitely think more businesses should consider it as a way of doing their bit for the environment.”

Ms Gow added: “We are looking at all kinds of initiatives to improve what we do for the environment.”

An apple tree has been planted in the firm’s grounds to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, along with saplings to enable cross-pollination, and pear trees now line the wall of one of the car parks.

A wellbeing garden complete with wildflower seeds has been added to landscaping to support the bees.

Invesco has also organised a litter-pick in the area around the offices and the on-site restaurant went meat-free in support of Earth Day last month. Meanwhile, the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row has also bought a beehive after crowdfunding.

Dan and Natalie Redfern, who run the pub, said: “In collaboration with Brakspear, we are so very proud of our new buzzing friends and hope they flourish and get out there pollinating right away.

“We’re hoping for bumper crops in our vegetable and herb garden and are told bees are particularly fond of strawberry flowers — and, blimey, this year the strawberry plants have gone mad.

“Thankfully, we have a beekeeper called John, who bred the hive and will visit weekly to ensure the bees are happy and don’t buzz off.

“We really cannot wait to be harvesting our own honey and posting updates of dishes we will be creating with it.”

• The United Nations designated World Bee Day to raise awareness of the importance of bees. A third of the world’s food production depends on bees as they pollinate 75 per cent of leading global crops and 90 per cent of the world’s wild flowers.