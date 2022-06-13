Street party in Western Avenue, Henley, for jubilee

ABOUT 25 people attended a street party in Western Avenue, Henley, on Sunday.

Residents sat in a circle of chairs in the centre of the road, where they enjoyed sausage rolls, cupcakes, Prosecco and a large Victoria sponge made by resident Emma Hempshall. Co-organiser Emma Taylor said: “Everything has gone super well. We were crossing our fingers with the weather. We were saying how nice it would be to have the road always closed as it’s so lovely to see the kids running about and playing games without having to worry about cars.

“We didn’t really know each other on this street all that well before covid but lockdown really brought us together as we didn’t have anyone else. We’ve decided we’re going to try to have a street party every year, no matter if there’s a celebration or not.”

Fellow organiser Donna Thomson said: “This whole day is about community and making people feel as if they belong. We’re really going to push to make this an annual thing.” Rosalind Steed had attended the party at Buckingham Palace the evening before but said her street’s celebration was just as good.

She said: “It’s certainly a lot quieter, but that suits me. The royal family are one of the things I’m proud of in this country. I think what the Queen has done over the last 70 years is incredible.”