Fizz and cake at Valley Road, Henley for jubilee

RESIDENTS of Valley Road, Henley, celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee with a street party on Sunday.

About 25 people came out for “fizz and cake”, with Prosecco and a Victoria sponge served from a table in the middle of the street. Games such as beanbag throwing and football were played by children while the adults enjoyed the celebrations beneath a gazebo. Kate Swinburne-Johnson, who co-organised the event, said: “We decided it would be nice to get out and do something, especially after two years of covid.

“There are lots of people who have just moved here that we haven’t really had a chance to meet and this is a nice way to introduce them to the community.”

Resident Lis Ralph said: “It’s a chance to see people that we haven’t met before and to celebrate as a collective. I am a big fan of the Queen and this is just a way to show our gratitude.” Victoria Heriot said: “We are having a lovely time and it’s great that most of the street has come out.

“I think the Queen getting to this jubilee is really amazing. She has been reigning for longer than most people here have been alive.”