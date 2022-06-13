Dogs get to join in fun at jubilee party

A STREET party was held in Berkshire Road, Henley, on the final day of the jubilee bank holiday.

There were children’s games, a dog parade and a “catch the sausage” competition for the dogs while residents sang God Save the Queen.

Many tables were set out and there was plenty of tea, coffee and cake to go round.

Polly Kemp, who has lived in Berkshire Road for 26 years, suggested the party idea on a WhatsApp group chat but said the organisation was a communal effort.

She said: “It’s really nice for everyone to get together and a nice excuse for people to come out and chat and let the children play on a safe road.

“The reason I sent the message is because I think it’s important for the young ones to remember this special occasion. Some of these people were the kids running around for the silver jubilee in 1977.”

Andrew Hawkins, 77, who was born in the street, said: “It’s quite nice, isn’t it? I was here as a little boy and knew everyone and now there are new generations, it’s important to be together and get to know the neighbours.

“This is a lovely, friendly neighbourhood and we’re lucky to live here.

“The Queen has done a jolly good job and got dropped in it far too young. When you look around the world and see the people who run some countries, you feel jolly lucky to have her.”