Giant games in Gainsborough Road, Henley

A JUBILEE street party in Gainsborough Road, Henley, featured face painting and giant garden games.

Residents from about 14 households brought out picnics and drinks for the celebration and sat in deck chairs in the middle of the street.

Angela Face, who organised the party, offered face-painting for children with designs including butterflies and fairies.

She said: “It was pretty straightforward to organise it as everyone seemed to want to celebrate in some way or other. I put flyers up around the street and handed them to neighbours. It is all about celebrating the 70 years that the Queen has been on the throne. I think she is an incredible woman.”

Residents enjoyed games of giant Jenga and Connect Four as well as an arts and craft table and a colouring-in stall featuring drawings of the Queen and her corgis.

Monika Levy, who lives in Gainsborough Road, said: “It is wonderful to see the whole neighbourhood out celebrating the jubilee together. There are so many kids running around and having a great time. It shows what a nice community we have here.”