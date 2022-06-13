Street party gives a nod to history

A PHOTOGRAPH of a party in Niagara Road, Henley, to celebrate the end of the Second World War was shown around at a jubilee party in the street on Sunday.

The black and white picture was sent to resident Di Batty, who was born and raised in Henley, last year and she decided to share it.

People pointed out where their houses were in the photo. Mrs Batty said: “I think it’s brilliant that we are coming together for the jubilee. You don’t necessarily mix with other people — only when you go out.

“In terms of the jubilee, the way that woman [the Queen] has worked for this country, I just have great admiration for her.” The event included a jazz band featuring resident Brian Bowles on saxophone.

There was a barbeque, table tennis, table football and hopscotch.

Lead organiser Kris Samyui said some residents had moved into the street during the coronavirus pandemic so it was a good opportunity to get to know them. He said: “The Queen brings the whole country together — she unites us by just being there. I’m proud of that.”

Sophia Mul, four, who was dressed as a princess, said: “I had fun playing hopscotch and my mum’s been saying ‘Attention!’ to me like the Queen says.

“I’ve been learning about the Queen at school. You have to curtsey when you meet her.”