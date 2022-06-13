Monday, 13 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Speedy tunes

Speedy tunes

A SAXOPHONE octet performed in Market Place, Henley, on Saturday.

Saxcelerate, from Henley, played popular songs such as The Final Countdown and Misty as well as theme tunes such as The Simpsons.

People watched from their café seats and benches.

Joanne Elliott, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, said: “Little things like this are fabulous — they get people outside and get neighbours to meet each other and celebrate the Queen giving so much to the country.”

One man, who goes by his Tiktok name DFlo Motion Vlog, was passing through the town on his way to take videos by the River Thames and stopped to listen to the concert and livestreamed it to his followers.

He said: “I came to get some coffee and ended up getting my camera out. All the young people today just listen to ‘boom-chicky-boom’. This is proper music and I like how they combine new with old — it’s something different.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33