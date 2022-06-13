Speedy tunes

A SAXOPHONE octet performed in Market Place, Henley, on Saturday.

Saxcelerate, from Henley, played popular songs such as The Final Countdown and Misty as well as theme tunes such as The Simpsons.

People watched from their café seats and benches.

Joanne Elliott, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, said: “Little things like this are fabulous — they get people outside and get neighbours to meet each other and celebrate the Queen giving so much to the country.”

One man, who goes by his Tiktok name DFlo Motion Vlog, was passing through the town on his way to take videos by the River Thames and stopped to listen to the concert and livestreamed it to his followers.

He said: “I came to get some coffee and ended up getting my camera out. All the young people today just listen to ‘boom-chicky-boom’. This is proper music and I like how they combine new with old — it’s something different.”