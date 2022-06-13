Marmion Road street party raised money for children's charity

Goring street party sees residents unite to celebrate the Queen
Monday, 13 June 2022
A STREET party in Marmion Road, Henley, raised money for a children’s charity and Ukraine.
Residents each gave £10 towards the party itself with any profit going to the Chiltern Child charity and towards helping Ukrainian refugees get to the UK safely.
At the celebration there was a cardboard cut-out of the Queen and a singer, Nic Bennett.
People made cakes, dogs wore bow ties and the adults drank Pimm’s in the sunshine.
Paul Mc Sweeney, one of the organisers, said: “Whether you’re a royalist or not, the jubilee brought us together.
“I love the Queen but I don’t know if everyone here does but it doesn’t matter because it’s great to see the community together after supporting each other during covid.”
Adam Hedley, who gave a speech on the history of the Queen, said: “I know every king and queen since Alfred the Great — about how they died and their lives. English history is absolutely amazing.”
He added: “Covid is no more and we are all together and we love each other. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”
13 June 2022
