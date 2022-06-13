Belle Vue Road street party celebrated cultural differences

RESIDENTS of Belle Vue Road, Henley, celebrated their different nationalities at their street party.

Mariana Feversani-Gallagher, from Argentina, and Alexandra Ploumi, from Greece, were both part of the organising committee.

Mrs Feversani-Gallagher said: “The Queen has gone through so much and has always adapted in a very compassionate way.

“Even as an outsider, I want to be able to celebrate that. She’s a good leader — caring and strict at the same time.”

Mrs Ploumi’s son Artemis Chatterjee, six, drew the Greek flag on the road surface with chalk beside a Union flag.

She said: “It’s important to get different nationalities and communities together and get to know each other.”

Henley Mayor and resident Michelle Thomas was also on the committee.

She said: “It went really well. We managed to get all the tables end to end. In previous street parties, the tables were always separated down the street but we decided that this year, everyone had to be together.”

The other committee members were Eva De Souza, Deborah Brooker, Jenny and David Winter and Sarah Butcher.

There was face painting and “pin the jewel on the crown”, garden quoits, a chalk racetrack and a corn hole game made by Luke Butcher, a carpenter.

Mr Butcher’s wife Sarah said: “It’s really celebrating the end of covid. We’ve always supported each other really well. This day is about us and our community getting together in the flesh.

“And I think the Queen is one of the most amazing female role models and she’s worth getting together for whether you’re a royalist or not.”

The residents sang the National Anthem twice.