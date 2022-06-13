Bruce Brown — April 3, 1935-May 29, 2022

BRUCE BROWN (Malcolm Bruce Fraser Brown) died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on May 29, aged 87.

Bruce had lived in Henley since 1973, originally in Elizabeth Road and since 2012 at War Memorial Place.

He was a very active member of the community through his memberships of Probus, Round Table, the 41 Club, War Memorial Place, Henley Ramblers and numerous other organisations.

His sixth great grandfather was Simon Fraser, 11th Lord Lovat, the last man beheaded in the Tower of London.

His father Elliott Brown took possibly the last photograph of the Titanic as it left for its maiden voyage. Bruce was educated at Monkton Combe School, near Bath, and did his national service in the Navy, mostly in Northern Ireland.

He had a successful career in sales and event planning and management in the pharmaceutical industry.

He retired from corporate life 1994, aged 59, to spend more time with his wife Diana, who had cancer. She died in 2004.

Bruce travelled widely across the world and because of his event planning experience, had good local knowledge of many tourist locations.

In his retirement, he was a very active grandfather and spent a lot of time organising events, trips and functions with the groups he was part of.

Bruce leaves a big hole in his family and among the many friends in the community whose lives he touched. He was one of the last few real gentlemen.

Bruce is survived by his sister Jennifer Oakland, two sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Kimberly and Max and Trish, grandchildren Hannah, Nick, Joshua, Natalie, Katlin, Fraser and Danielle and great grandchildren Alicia and Harrison.

A celebration of his life will be held at St Margaret’s Church in Harpsden on Tuesday, June 14 at 3pm and afterwards at Harspden village hall at 4.30pm for close friends and family.