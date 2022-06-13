Ukrainian refugees join jubilee street party

UKRAINIAN refugees were among the guests at a jubilee street party in Queen Street, Henley, on Friday.

They had their own special table and Ukrainian flags as well as Union flags were used to decorate the street, while Lisa Drage provided cupcakes decorated in blue and yellow.

There was also a dog parade, crown-making and face-painting while Waitrose in Henley donated three cases of Prosecco. Resident Maggie Atkinson, who organised the party with her husband Ed, said: “Any excuse to have a street party, we’ll do it.

“People from Queen Street and Friday Street made lots of food. Everyone’s so desperate for community again and reaching out and sharing.

“The jubilee is important but this is much more than that — it’s about getting people together again.”

Ukrainian Anfisa Vlasova, who lives in Gallowstree Common with her four dogs, said: “It’s quite amazing, this party and not something I’ve seen in Ukraine. I think we need to learn from you. It’s so exciting to meet new people and everyone is so friendly, trying to help where they can.”

Liz Ledaca, who brought her Australian family to the event, said: “I think it’s absolutely fantastic that so many Ukrainians have shown up. It allows them to support each other in this strange place.

“Everybody is having fun and celebrating that the Queen gave her life to service.”