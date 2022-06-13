Monday, 13 June 2022

St Andrew's Road jubilee celebration included an outdoor cinema

RESIDENTS of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, held a street party to mark the jubilee.

Attractions included a dog show, tug of war, games and, after it went dark, an outdoor cinema.

A cake competition was won by 12-year-old James Fox, with a chocolate cake. He also made a salted caramel and cinnamon cake decorated with a Union flag.

He said: “It’s nice to bake and I can show off in front of my friends. It’s special I get to do something that I love for the jubilee.”

James’s dog Ella won the dog show. His father, Nick Fox, who organised the event, said: “We wanted to do a post-covid party and this year we could finally do it as it was also the jubilee.

“The street got close during covid when we made a WhatsApp group to help each other and give each other emergency supplies. Now it’s a really funny group chat.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to enjoy themselves. It’s great to celebrate the jubilee too and we’re creating memories for the children.”

