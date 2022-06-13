Royalty fans back in the picture

RESIDENTS of Cromwell Road, Henley, recreated a photograph from a royal celebration taken in the street more than 40 years ago.

About 70 people attended a street party on Sunday and had their picture taken in the same way the residents did at a party in 1981 to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

The residents did the same in 2011 at a street party to celebrate Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Hazel Cooke, who has lived in Cromwell Road since 1975, features in all three pictures. Mrs Cooke, 80, said: “It makes me very proud. The street has always had such a nice spirit. While the houses and layout of the street has changed over the years, that has remained constant.”

Penny Liddell, who organised the event, said: “I had been spreading word about the street party by putting leaflets and flyers around the street. One day, I got a knock on my door, and there was Hazel. I had never met her before, but she showed me the pictures from 1981 and 2011 and I just thought we had to recreate it. It is definitely now a tradition.

“We’ve had bingo and face painting as well as a treasure hunt for the kids.

“We had 10 crowns hidden in different gardens each with a letter on them. When all the crowns were found they spelt out the word ‘jubilation’.

“I now realise that was probably a bit tricky for the kids — even the adults couldn’t get it!”