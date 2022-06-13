Monday, 13 June 2022

‘Our lovely sense of community’

A STREET party in Gravel Hill, Henley, on Sunday was attended by about 100 people.

Residents gathered on the raised pavement where they enjoyed sandwiches, cake and Pimm’s. Many wore red, white and blue to mark the occasion.

Pete Falle’s costume made it appear that he was receiving a piggyback from Her Majesty.

He said: “It was given to me by my golfing friends. There aren’t many occasions that I can wear it, so when something like the jubilee comes along it’s a great excuse.”

The pavement was decorated with flags, bunting and balloons and fairy lights provided by resident Joseph Busci lit up as the evening progressed.

Dee Irving, who organised the event, said: “It has been really successful and we had a wonderful turnout. It’s great to have events like this again following lockdown. It brings us all together as neighbours. It’s also to celebrate the incredible 70 years that the Queen has served the people of this country.”

Sue James, who provided the Pimm’s, said: “It has been wonderful — a real celebration. There has been a lovely sense of community.”

