GAP-AFRICA is a Henley-based charity working in Kenya to educate more than 7,000 children.

We have a proud record of using 100 per cent of donations to support our work as we are all volunteers and absorb any costs, such as airfares, ourselves.

The covid-19 pandemic that caused such chaos in the lives of our villagers and in the schools in the Kikunduku Schools Project seems to have relaxed its grip enough for us to return after four years of absence.

Our partners in Germany, Rheingau Jugend für Afrika, will be returning with a youth group in August.

Gap-Africa will send at least one trustee who will be joined by a group from the UK who are supporters of Gap-Africa and the Kikunduku Schools Project. Followers of Gap-Africa will know that during the worst of the virus lockdowns those living in the area we work in suffered acutely from famine and that we and the RJfA took turns to raise funds and send these so that our field liaison officer Georgina could buy in basic provisions.

Georgina organised a series of food distribution points at various schools for the distribution of these rations and our children and families were spared the privations that would have followed.

We need to thank the Henley Standard and all those who supported the famine relief when we called for help and sent donations that made help possible. Thank you.

The wreckage that is covid meant that our normal fund-raising since our last visit in 2018 was severely

compromised.

We are therefore delighted that a young media company, Polar Media House, is organising a sponsored climb of Mt Kenya with a target of £10,000. This will enable us to start catching up with our various phases once more and to get ourselves ready to take people out to visit the schools again as we have done in the past.

We ask that you visit the PMH website and tell all your friends to visit the site too and ask for support. https://gofund.me/ebaf25c2

If you would like to join the climb, please email Quin at quinwp@gmail.com for all the facts, schedule, dates and costs.

Climbers will shadow the RJfA for the first few days of acclimatisation.

Gap-Africa’s trustees and helpers are always available to answer questions and to assist if we can on any fund-raising ideas you wish to put in place.

All donations can be made using the following details:

Gap-Africa, Barclays Bank, Henley, Sort Code: 20-39-53, Account Number: 33422186. Please reference with your name. Cheques made out to “Gap-Africa” should be sent to 22 Wilson Avenue, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1ET.

We touch the lives of thousands of children. We also provide clean, safe water, build schools, support the teachers, supply all syllabus and other books and run a basic medical programme and much more.

