Special tea dance at village hall

THERE was dancing and singing at a jubilee tea party held at Sonning Common village hall.

The Fish volunteer centre in Lea Road usually holds a tea party on the second Monday of the month but moved the June one to bank holiday Friday to coincide with the nationwide celebrations.

More than 51 people attended the event at the hall in Wood Lane. Volunteers from the charity provided cake and sandwiches for the guests and table decorations were provided by the village’s branch of the WI. There was a free raffle.

Admission was free but there was a money box at the entrance for donations.

Entertainment was provided by Kevin Ball who sang hits from the Fifties and Sixties and people sang along and danced.

Mary Norris, who chairs the centre, said: “It never ceases to amaze me how many people show up. People are so warm and generous lotcame to help. It’s something I’m very honoured to be involved in.

“So many of our residents were locked away for two-and-a-half years — we have an elderly population and they’ve been frightened of this disease.

“We finally got people out and they were so pleased — there were so many smiling faces.”

She added: “It’s important to celebrate the jubilee. I think everyone across the country was ready to go out and see people after so long and there’s no doubt people in Britain carry out pomp and ceremony really well.”