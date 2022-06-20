Congratulations Oleg

I WAS delighted to learn this week that one of the first Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Henley has found himself a job.

Oleg Belash, who is living in St Mark’s Road with his wife Liubava Ihnatko and her daughter Ariana and mother Nataliia Pakholiuk is working for a start-up company making jigsaws.

He said: “The owner, who is from Henley, wants to manufacture wooden jigsaws in Ukraine. We are still at the preparation stage but I am helping to bring it together. I am working 20 hours a week and I enjoy it.”