Monday, 20 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Congratulations Oleg

I WAS delighted to learn this week that one of the first Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Henley has found himself a job.

Oleg Belash, who is living in St Mark’s Road with his wife Liubava Ihnatko and her daughter Ariana and mother Nataliia Pakholiuk is working for a start-up company making jigsaws.

He said: “The owner, who is from Henley, wants to manufacture wooden jigsaws in Ukraine. We are still at the preparation stage but I am helping to bring it together. I am working 20 hours a week and I enjoy it.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33